Why Eagles Have More On Line Than Chiefs In Super Bowl LVII

After an aggressive offseason from general manager Howie Roseman and crucial third-year leap by quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles will conclude their 2022 campaign in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium.

And while the Eagles will have wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as well as Hurts with term left on their respective rookie deals after Sunday’s game, Philadelphia’s loaded roster likely will look much different next season. It’s why the veteran-led Eagles (more so than the Chiefs) have more on the line in the desert. After all, championship runs aren’t usually the norm and real chances to hoist the Lombardi Trophy tend to be few and far between.

Of course, this isn’t to say the Eagles will fall off some sort of cliff next season and miss the playoffs or be staring down the No. 1 draft pick. It is to say that Super Bowl LVII could be the organization’s best chance in the short term, however. And it goes beyond the simple fact the NFC champion Eagles will enter as the betting favorite or the fact Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes already has won a championship.

Simply put, the Eagles likely will look much different in 2023.

There’s a real possibility the City of Brotherly Love no longer will have all of its homegrown talents like five-time First Team All-Pro center Jason Kelce, three-time All-Pro honoree and offensive tackle Lane Johnson, six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and standout defensive end Brandon Graham. Graham, Cox and Johnson arrived to Philadelphia as first-round picks in 2010, 2012 and 2013 while Kelce was drafted in 2011. The foursome has never represented anything besides an Eagles uniform and grew to become to organization’s forefathers.

They also all are approaching the end — and perhaps a win Sunday expedites those plans.

Kelce, who will be 36 next season, is a free agent and already contemplated retirement. Kelce, like the 34-year-old Graham and 32-year-old Cox all are impending free agents while the 32-year-old Johnson remains under contract but has acknowledged he’s also nearing the end of his career. They combined to be a key factor in the trenches, arguably Philadelphia’s greatest asset this season.