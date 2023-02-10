Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas Headline 2023 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class

The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class has been revealed.

The nine-man class was announced Thursday night during the “NFL Honors” award show.

Inductees include Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas, Ronde Barber, DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Ken Riley and Don Coryell.

Introducing the Pro Football Hall of Fame?s Class of 2023!



The #PFHOF23 class will be enshrined this August.



Full Story: https://t.co/U2RSINVfDU pic.twitter.com/V45PblwZId — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2023

The 10 finalists not to make the Hall of Fame include Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Reggie Wayne, Torry Holt, Patrick Willis, Dwight Freeney, Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Darren Woodson and Albert Lewis.

Among those eligible for first-year enshrinement in 2024 are Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates, Eric Berry, Brandon Marshall, Haloti Ngata, Jamaal Charles, Doug Baldwin, Jordy Nelson, Connor Barwin, Sebastian Janikowski, Kyle Williams and Andrew Luck.