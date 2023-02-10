NFL Honors Winners: Patrick Mahomes Named MVP, Eagles Snubbed

The Lombardi Trophy isn’t the only honor being awarded this weekend.

The 12th annual “NFL Honors” award show took place Thursday night, honoring the league’s best before the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

The night gave football fans plenty to celebrate.

While handing out awards, the NFL took time to honor and recognize the medical team that performed life-saving measures on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Week 17.

Hamlin came out to address the crowd.

"The journey will continue."



An incredible moment as Damar Hamlin takes the stage at NFL Honors.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home his second career NFL MVP award, while the other 11 awards all went to first-time recipients.