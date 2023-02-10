NFL Honors Winners: Patrick Mahomes Named MVP, Eagles Snubbed

The Lombardi Trophy isn’t the only honor being awarded this weekend.
The 12th annual “NFL Honors” award show took place Thursday night, honoring the league’s best before the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.
The night gave football fans plenty to celebrate.
While handing out awards, the NFL took time to honor and recognize the medical team that performed life-saving measures on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Week 17.
Hamlin came out to address the crowd.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home his second career NFL MVP award, while the other 11 awards all went to first-time recipients.
Here’s a list of the award winners:
Most Valuable Player: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
Defensive Player of the Year: Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets
Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers
Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Coach of the Year: Brian Daboll, HC, New York Giants
Comeback Player of the Year: Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks
Moment of the Year: Justin Jefferson’s one-handed catch versus the Bills in Week 11
Assistant Coach of the Year: DeMeco Ryans, DC, San Francisco 49ers
FedEx Air Player of the Year: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
FedEx Ground Player of the Year: Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year: Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys