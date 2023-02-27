Devin McCourty Being Recruited To Return By Patriots Co-Captain

Matthew Slater earlier this month announced he is returning for a 16th season with the New England Patriots.
He wants Devin McCourty to follow suit.
McCourty said Monday on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” that Slater has been actively recruiting him since the longtime special teams captain decided to delay retirement and play another season.
“I question our friendship, for one,” McCourty said facetiously, “because we were supposed to both be deciding. And he texts me and goes, ‘Hey, I just talked to Bill (Belichick). I’m going back. Don’t make me do this alone.’ When did you decide to go back? I thought you would text me.
“And then now, he goes on CBS up in New England with Steve Burton, and they’re like, ‘Hey, you want Devin to come back?’ He goes, ‘Where’s the camera? … Dev, I’m back. Let’s go. Come back.’ So I wouldn’t call it a great friendship. He’s kind of putting me on the spot right here. But no, Slate’s, other than (twin brother Jason McCourty), that’s my guy. So it’s definitely cool to see him going back.”
McCourty and Slater have been teammates since 2010 and co-captains since 2011, serving in that capacity together for the last 12 seasons. They’ve won three Super Bowls together and played in two others, and both should be locks for the Patriots Hall of Fame.
But McCourty has yet to decide whether to join Slater and run it back for one more year. He recently said he expects to make that decision around the March 15 start of NFL free agency.
“Will (Slater’s return) have an impact on me? Not really,” the 35-year-old safety said Monday. “Just for the fact of I can’t play for him, he can’t play for me. It just has to ultimately be my decision. But if I did go back, it would be with him in that locker room. We both talked about it; it’s hard to envision playing football without each other in the locker room.
“But ultimately, I’ve got to make that decision on what’s best for me and my family, and my wife wouldn’t be happy if I came back and was like, ‘Well, Slate’s going back. Sorry, honey. No matter what you think, we’re going back.’ “
McCourty led the Patriots in defensive snaps played this season (97%) and tied for the team lead with four interceptions. The undisputed leader of New England’s defense, he has not missed a game since 2015 and has missed just five in his 13-year NFL career.