Devin McCourty Being Recruited To Return By Patriots Co-Captain

Matthew Slater earlier this month announced he is returning for a 16th season with the New England Patriots.

He wants Devin McCourty to follow suit.

McCourty said Monday on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” that Slater has been actively recruiting him since the longtime special teams captain decided to delay retirement and play another season.

“I question our friendship, for one,” McCourty said facetiously, “because we were supposed to both be deciding. And he texts me and goes, ‘Hey, I just talked to Bill (Belichick). I’m going back. Don’t make me do this alone.’ When did you decide to go back? I thought you would text me.

“And then now, he goes on CBS up in New England with Steve Burton, and they’re like, ‘Hey, you want Devin to come back?’ He goes, ‘Where’s the camera? … Dev, I’m back. Let’s go. Come back.’ So I wouldn’t call it a great friendship. He’s kind of putting me on the spot right here. But no, Slate’s, other than (twin brother Jason McCourty), that’s my guy. So it’s definitely cool to see him going back.”

McCourty and Slater have been teammates since 2010 and co-captains since 2011, serving in that capacity together for the last 12 seasons. They’ve won three Super Bowls together and played in two others, and both should be locks for the Patriots Hall of Fame.