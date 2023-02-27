Devin McCourty Hopes Patriots Re-Sign This Key Free Agent

Devin McCourty wants the Patriots to find a way to keep Jakobi Meyers in New England.

While giving a spirited defense of Mac Jones during Monday’s episode of “Good Morning Football,” McCourty said he hopes the Patriots’ plan to bolster their third-year quarterback’s supporting cast includes re-signing Meyers, who’s been their top wide receiver for the past three seasons.

“I’m excited for (Jones) this year because now you get Billy O’Brien coming in as an offensive coordinator — great success, has done well everywhere he’s been offensively,” the veteran Patriots safety said on NFL Network. “He gets to come in and now work with Mac. He’s going to have stability around him. I think the team is going to go get another guy to be a receiver in that offense, hopefully bring my guy Jakobi Meyers back (to) be a part of it.”

"Sources say Mac Jones rubbing people the wrong way"@devinmccourty says… pic.twitter.com/LV4rNdFjik — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) February 27, 2023

Meyers, who joined the Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2019, also has said he would like to re-sign. But as the top available wideout in a weak free-agent class, there’s a chance another team will offer him a contract that New England would be unwilling or unable to match.

The 26-year-old led the Patriots in receiving yards (800) and touchdowns (six) this season despite missing three games with various injuries, and he’s a respected figure within New England’s locker room. After Meyers’ back-breaking lateral against the Las Vegas Raiders, multiple teammates leaped to his defense.

Among them was McCourty, who said Meyers is “as close as someone can be to being a team captain.”