Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor-League Manager

Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023.

Nava, 39, was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching staff, according to a team press release. Nava will embark on his third season with the Dodgers and the promotion comes after he spent 2022 as a Dodgers bench coach in Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

During his seven-year Major League Baseball career, Nava made five campaigns with the Red Sox. The former fan-favorite began his career in underdog fashion. When Nava made his big-league debut in a Red Sox uniform back in 2010, he blasted a grand slam on the very first pitch he saw at Fenway Park. He then played a career-high 134 games and assisted Boston en route to its 2013 World Series victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Nava, who turns 40 years old on Feb. 22, will become the 10th manager throughout the team’s 16-year history. The retired big leaguer kicked off his coaching career with the Dodgers as manager of the Arizona Complex League in 2021.