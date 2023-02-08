Matt Barnes Shares Message For Red Sox Fans Following Trade

The Red Sox traded veteran reliever Matt Barnes on Jan. 30, bringing his tenure in Boston to an end after nine seasons, which included a World Series win in 2018.

Barnes was sent to the Miami Marlins in a swap of veteran relievers, and on Tuesday, he officially closed the chapter with an Instagram post thanking Red Sox Nation for their support.

“When Boston took a chance on me, I was just a 21 year old kid from Connecticut,” Barnes wrote. “If someone would have told me back in 2011 that I would be lucky enough to play for the same organization for the next 12 years, I don’t think I would’ve believed them.

If you’ve been apart of this ride in any way – a teammate, a friend, a coach, a fan – I just want to thank you. Thank you for coming along to celebrate the highs and for riding the wave with me when I went through the lows. I will be forever grateful for this game and everything this city has given me and my family. Boston, you’ll always be a second home. But now it’s time for an exciting new chapter in Miami.”

Barnes called his departure from Boston “bittersweet” after the fact, but recognizes his arrival to Miami presents a great opportunity. The 32-year-old dealt with a shoulder injury that limited him to just 39 2/3 innings in 2022, marking his fewest in a 162-game season since 2015. Just one season after his first-career All-Star appearance, Barnes recorded a 4.31 ERA, which was the second-highest of his career.

Barnes ended his Red Sox career with a 4.07 ERA across 429 appearances, striking out 556 batters and earning 47 saves.