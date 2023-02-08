Women’s Beanpot Notes: Northeastern’s Top Line An Undeniable Force

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Northeastern head coach Dave Flint doesn’t exactly know at what point during a game it will happen, but he knows it’s coming.

Watching the Huskies spectacular top line of Chloé Aurard, Alina Mueller and Maureen Murphy take over a contest has become routine, and the trio was up to their old tricks in Tuesday’s 4-1 semifinal win over Boston University in the women’s Beanpot at Conte Forum.

Aurard, Mueller and Murphy, who now all have over 40 points on the season, had a hand in Northeastern’s first three goals and combined for seven points in the victory.

The production from the first line was eye-popping, but also expected.

“You’re just waiting for them to do something,” Flint said. “So, every time they’re out there you’re kind of on the edge of your seat, like, ‘All right, what are they going to do?’ They usually don’t disappoint.

“You get used to it. It’s like when Kendall Coyne was here, every time she stepped on the ice you were like, ‘What big play is going to happen next?’ And it’s kind of that way with the three of them.”

Murphy scored twice, but was quick to credit her linemates for setting her up, especially on her second-period tally which broke a 1-1 deadlock. Mueller and Auard showcased their passing wizardry with Mueller displaying great vision to find a wide open Auard. Auard then made her way past a BU defender before sliding a nifty backhanded pass to Murphy, who had the easiest job of all as she tapped the puck in.