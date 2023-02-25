How Masataka Yoshida Felt After First Game With Red Sox

Masataka Yoshida got his first taste of Major League Baseball action in Friday’s spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and the Northeastern Huskies.

Yoshida finished the Red Sox’s 5-3 exhibition win with a sacrifice fly and a lineout, but his swing and his power were shown in those two at-bats at JetBlue Park.

The 29-year-old, who has spent his career playing in Japan, was just happy to begin to get acclimated to Red Sox baseball.

“First of all, I was happy to stay healthy,” Yoshida told reporters through an interpreter, per The Boston Globe. “And then also I was really excited to play in that atmosphere.

“Everything was in English, including the announcements. So that’s a really good opportunity to get to know Major League Baseball.”

Yoshida is learning English and mentioned his communication in the field with his Red Sox teammates primarily were gestures.

The Red Sox outfielder now will prepare to play in the World Baseball Classic. Yoshida leaves March 3 for the tournament.