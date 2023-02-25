How Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Has Impressed Alex Cora This Spring

The Boston Red Sox had to make some adjustments after Trevor Story’s injury, and one player already is impressing Alex Cora.

Kiké Hernández will be the team’s shortstop while Story recovers from offseason elbow surgery. It’s unclear just how long Story will be sidelined, but Hernández does have a little bit of experience at shortstop. Plus, with how well he adjusted from second base to center field, there’s no reason to think Hernández won’t make that same kind of adjustment moving from center to short.

And throughout workouts, he left a solid impression on his manager.

“Kiké at short,” Cora told reporters Friday when asked what’s impressed him the most thus far, per MassLive. “He’s really good defensively. His range, the arm, the instincts, he’s a good one.”

Hernández has shown he can adjust easily to a new position, so the Red Sox are confident in his ability to do it again in 2023. He looked like he played center field his whole life despite signing with Boston to be its second baseman.

The Red Sox return to action Saturday afternoon for a spring training game against the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET and you can catch the game on NESN.