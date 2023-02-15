Five Burning Questions Facing Red Sox As Spring Training Begins

The Boston Red Sox are a little over a month before the official start of their clean slate in 2023.

Like many other teams across the league, the Red Sox will take the field on Opening Day with a fresh, new look to their roster. Boston’s chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom hit the drawing board and made an abundance of trades and signings to help bolster the Red Sox’s pitching, hitting and fielding depth. And with 2022 having ended in bottom-of-the-barrel fashion for Boston, the Red Sox will aim to flip the switch and return to contending form once October baseball comes around.

With that being said, here are looming five questions ahead for the Red Sox at the start of spring training:

How will the starting rotation hold up by Game 162?

Last season the Red Sox struggled mightily across the board with starting pitching. The stability reached an all-time low with nearly every starter sidelined for a significant stretch due to injury. And with Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill and Michael Wacha — two of the more reliable starting arms in 2022 — Boston is left with a major question mark plastered on its rotational staff. Whether it’d be Chris Sale’s return, Brayan Bello’s expectations, or how the Red Sox will choose to utilize Garrett Whitlock, there’s certainly a level of uncertainty in place.

The Red Sox front office addressed their offseason staff losses with the signing of former Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber, who made 31 starts last season with the Tampa Bay Rays. Plus there are the added returns of James Paxton, who missed all of last season and Tanner Houck, who underwent back surgery. Houck, like Whitlock, revealed he’d prefer to take the mound as a starter during Red Sox Winter Weekend but will be content with wherever Boston needs him.

In 2022, Red Sox starters combined to go 45-51 with a 4.49 ERA which ranked 22nd among all staff in Major League Baseball.

Will Alex Cora have a go-to catcher in mind by Opening Day?

The Red Sox moved on from Christian Vázquez before last season’s MLB trade deadline. And while the move did well by Vázquez, who won his second World Series ring with the Houston Astros, it’s also left Boston with a series of options for the primary catcher role in 2023.