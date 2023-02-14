How Tom Brady Feels About Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Darkness Retreat’

Tom Brady decided to call it a career a few weeks before Super Bowl LVII.

Time will tell what the future holds for the other future Hall of Fame quarterback who finished the 2022 NFL season with uncertain football plans.

Aaron Rodgers has three options this offseason: stick around with the Green Bay Packers, ask for a trade to a new time or retire. During a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers revealed he hadn’t made up his mind about his next steps but he was confident he would come to a conclusion upon completing his “darkness retreat.” The details about Rodgers’ retreat are limited to the public, but the four-time MVP soon will isolate himself for four nights in complete darkness.

Rodgers was given a lot of grief on social media for his unconventional decision-making process, but Brady commends his fellow legendary signal-caller for going about in a way he’s comfortable.

“Everyone has their different processes they go through,” Brady said on the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, as transcribed by NFL.com. “And you know what, I think we all need to get off our phone a little bit more. I think we all need to get away from the TV a little bit more. I think we all need a little more nature and a little more silence and a little more peace.

“And however he’s going about it, good for him. Everyone’s got their unique way to process the season. It’s very intense for all of us, and everyone gets to choose what they want to do.”

It’s tough to imagine Rodgers walking away from the game upon returning from his retreat. He appears to have plenty left in the tank and a guaranteed 2023 salary of nearly $60 million would be very difficult to pass on.