Huh? Gerrit Cole Gives Cringeworthy Take On Yankees’ ALCS Loss

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is a very good pitcher. He also happens to be a horrendous comedian.

In his first meeting with the media to open up spring training 2023, the topic of New York’s ALCS loss to the Houston Astros in 2022 came up.

In case you’ve forgotten, the 99-win Yankees were thoroughly dismantled in the 2022 ALCS, suffering a sweep at the hands of the eventual world-champion Astros. Cole got the loss in Game 3, giving up five runs in just five innings pitched, putting New York in a 3-0 hole. Aaron Boone notoriously showed his team highlights of the Red Sox’s historic comeback from 2004 to rally the troops, but it didn’t work.

Cole was asked about how the loss could motivate the Yankees heading into a new season and gave a weirdo answer.

“Well. I mean, we got waxed,” Cole said, per SNY Yankees video. “Any time you get waxed, it doesn’t feel good, whether you’re going to the salon or you’re on a baseball field.”

I mean, why would you say that?

It’s understandable that Cole may have waxing on the brain, as he’s forced every spring to get rid of his hair and beard to satisfy Yankees team rules. This was still a very weird thing to say.