NFL Insider Hypothesizes How Josh McDaniels’ Raiders Will Fill QB

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the many NFL franchises that enter the offseason with more questions than answers as it relates to the quarterback position.

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels, both of whom went to Las Vegas last offseason after tenures with the New England Patriots, brought on that challenge given the benching and ultimate release of quarterback Derek Carr. Carr was released earlier this month before the deadline for his guaranteed money.

Las Vegas, like other organizations searching for a signal-caller, could exhaust all options this offseason in hopes of filling the most important position. Those options include trading for a star quarterback (Aaron Rodgers?), signing a veteran free agent (Jimmy Garoppolo? Baker Mayfield?), drafting and developing a young signal-caller or a combination of both.

NFL insider Albert Breer hypothesized how he believes McDaniels and company will go about solving the problem.

“And the result of it in 2023, I believe, will be Vegas looking for a cheaper alternative, rather than going down the same road again,” Breer wrote for Sports Illustrated on Monday, referencing Las Vegas’ initial three-year deal for Carr. “(Tom) Brady would’ve been an option the Raiders would’ve considered. I think they’ll look at Garoppolo, too, given McDaniels and Ziegler’s background with the soon-to-be-former-Niner, but they’ll do so with discipline and restraint, and not be afraid to walk away if the financial ask is too high.

“If that doesn’t work out, I’d look for the Raiders to try and bring back Jarrett Stidham (who played well in limited action after Carr’s benching) and find him some competition, maybe with a swing on someone such as Mayfield (McDaniels did a lot of work on the former Heisman winner, predraft in 2018), and then study hard on the quarterbacks that’ll be available to them in the top 10.”

Las Vegas currently has the seventh overall pick in April’s 2023 NFL Draft.