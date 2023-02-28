Four Most Memorable Players To Play For Both Celtics, Cavaliers

The Celtics-Cavaliers rivalry brought multiple memorable moments that helped shaped the modern era of basketball in the mid-2000s and early 2010s.

The 2008 Eastern Conference semifinals was one for the ages. LeBron James and Paul Pierce’s duel in Game 7 helped shape the rivalry between Boston and Cleveland, and it was a significant stepping stone in the C’s run to the NBA Finals.

The two franchises have gone through their fair share of seasons of ranging from contender to lottery team. But one blockbuster trade helped connect the Celtics and Cavaliers and present the world with five of the most memorable players to play for both teams.

Kyrie Irving (2011-present)

Irving entered the league amid a rebuild Cleveland underwent when James left for the Miami Heat. But the Cavs were back in the title hunt when James returned, and Irving became his No. 2. The duo helped the Cavaliers win the title in 2016, and it appeared Irving would follow in James’ footsteps.

However, Irving requested a trade due to his desire to lead a team of his own rather than remain in James’ shadow. The Celtics worked in a trade that sent Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante ?i?i? and the rights to the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick (which became Collin Sexton) to Cleveland.

Irving suffered a season-ending knee injury in his first campaign with Boston, but the potential of what he could bring to the Celtics was shown. Irving was the lead guy on a Brad Stevens-coached team that included young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Celtics fell short in the Eastern Conference semifinals, but it seemed like Boston had its team for the next decade.

That was until Irving signed with the Nets the following offseason, something that drew the ire of Celtics fans.