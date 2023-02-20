WWE’s Pre-WrestleMania 39 Plan For John Cena Includes Boston Appearance

John Cena is coming home before WrestleMania 39.

WWE announced Monday that Cena, a Massachusetts native, will appear live at TD Garden in Boston for the March 6 edition of “RAW.”

WWE officially is on the road to WrestleMania 39, a two-night spectacle scheduled for April 1 and April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and Cena’s upcoming appearance in Boston should offer clarity as to how he’ll be involved in this year’s Showcase of the Immortals.

It’s widely believed Cena will work an angle with Austin Theory, the current United States Champion, as WWE has teased a potential feud for months, including Saturday night after its Elimination Chamber premium live event. Theory retained the title at Bell Centre in Montreal, outlasting five other superstars (Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano and Bronson Reed) in an entertaining men’s Elimination Chamber match.

Cena, one of the most popular and most decorated superstars in WWE history, hasn’t been around the company as frequently of late due to his burgeoning acting career in Hollywood. He still pokes his head in every now and then, though, especially around the marquee events, like WrestleMania. It’s unsurprising to see WWE promote his next appearance in advance, seeing as he still moves the needle from a TV ratings standpoint.