Maple Leafs Land Ex-Bruins Center In NHL Trade Deadline Blockbuster

There aren’t many drawbacks to being the best team in the NHL, but the Boston Bruins are finding out that number isn’t exactly zero.

For example, there is clearly a target on their backs.

That much became evident Friday night, when the Toronto Maple Leafs made a blockbuster trade in their effort to close the gap in the Atlantic Division.

The Maple Leafs landed ex-Bruins center Noel Acciari and former Conn Smythe winner Ryan O’Reilly in a three-team trade with the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. As part of the trade, St. Louis will retain 50% and Minnesota will retain 25% of O’Reilly’s salary, according to Toronto.

The full trade terms can be found below.

Toronto Receives: Ryan O’Reilly, Noel Acciari, Josh Pillar (prospect)

Minnesota Receives: 2025 fourth-round pick

St. Louis Receives: Mikhail Abramov, Adam Gaudette, 2023 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2024 second-round pick

The Maple Leafs have been a top-four team in the NHL through 55 games, but still sit 13 points behind the Bruins in the Atlantic Division standings — highlighting Boston’s dominance this season. O’Reilly and Acciari should help close that gap, as they’ve combined to score 37 points for a mediocre Blues team this season.