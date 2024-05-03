Toronto Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bertuzzi got to know the players in the Bruins locker room last season during his brief stint with Boston.

And Bertuzzi believes he knows what they’re feeling after Toronto forced a winner-take-all Game 7 with a 2-1 victory over the Bruins at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night.

Bertuzzi, who has been locked in a battle with Brad Marchand throughout the series, was asked following Game 6 if he’s frustrated the Bruins captain over the past couple of games. But Bertuzzi feels that sentiment isn’t exclusive to Marchand.

“Maybe a little bit. Obviously, I think everyone’s frustrated over there,” Bertuzzi told reporters, per TSN. “We’ve been very good defensively in kind of smothering them and we got to bring that to Game 7.”

The Bruins yet again had a difficult time generating offense and getting shots on Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll, who has allowed just two goals in seven periods since being inserted into the series.

Boston mustered just one shot on net in the opening period Thursday as Toronto continuously clogged shooting lanes. The Maple Leafs ended the contest holding a 27-14 advantage in blocked shots.

And if there is frustration on the part of the Bruins, they are looking to clear their heads and quickly put it behind them with a chance to advance still on the table in Game 7 on Saturday night.

“These are where rivalries are built and formed,” Marchand told reporters, per NESN. “Again, it’s an opportunity. You never know how things play out in these moments, but they’re exciting. We have to be grateful for it. We’ve worked extremely hard to put ourselves in a position to have home ice and it’s a great opportunity.

“It doesn’t matter how anything’s played out in the past. It doesn’t matter how we got to this point. It’s about the next one.”