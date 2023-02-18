NBA Slam Dunk Contest Live Stream: Watch All-Star Event Online, On TV

A unique field will get the chance to impress on a national stage

by

5 hours ago

NBA All-Star weekend continues with its marquee night.

The three evens that highlight the night are the skills challenge, the 3-Point Contest, which Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will participate in, and the Slam Dunk Contest.

Defending champion Obi Toppin will not be at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah to defend his title. Houston Rockets’ Kenyon Martin Jr., Philadelphia 76ers’ Mac McClung, New Orleans Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III, and New York Knicks’ Jericho Sims will be the dunkers for Saturday evening.

The two players with the highest score after two dunks will advance to the final round where a new champion will be decided.

Here’s all the viewing information for the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest:

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Stream: TNTDrama

More NBA:

NBA Skills Challenge Live Stream: Watch All-Star Event Online, On TV
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Andrew Wevers/USA TODAY Sports Images
Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Noel Acciari and Ryan O'Reilly
Previous Article

Maple Leafs Land Ex-Bruins Center In NHL Trade Deadline Blockbuster
Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello
Next Article

Red Sox’s Brayan Bello Feeling ‘Much Better’ After Being Shut Down

Picked For You

Related