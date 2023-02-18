NBA Slam Dunk Contest Live Stream: Watch All-Star Event Online, On TV

NBA All-Star weekend continues with its marquee night.

The three evens that highlight the night are the skills challenge, the 3-Point Contest, which Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will participate in, and the Slam Dunk Contest.

Defending champion Obi Toppin will not be at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah to defend his title. Houston Rockets’ Kenyon Martin Jr., Philadelphia 76ers’ Mac McClung, New Orleans Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III, and New York Knicks’ Jericho Sims will be the dunkers for Saturday evening.

The two players with the highest score after two dunks will advance to the final round where a new champion will be decided.

Here’s all the viewing information for the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest:

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTDrama