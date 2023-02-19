Memes Come To Life With Mac McClung’s Dunk Contest Performance

We’re sorry Mac McClung, we were not familiar with your game.

McClung, a lesser-known G-League guard with just four games of NBA experience, entered the NBA Dunk Contest as the unknown. He left with the respect of everyone who attended the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest at Vivint Arena on Saturday night.

McClung easily took home the hardware, putting up four of the better dunks we’ve seen in the last five contests. Take a look for yourself.

360 AND THE REVERSE ?



Mac McClung went crazy for round 2.#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday

?: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/zwaM1N6SXC — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023

A 50 for Mac McClung ???#ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/ZBI93JcSUF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2023

There almost was zero possibility that anyone expected four perfect 50’s out of the Delaware Blue Coats guard. Prompting some to use a popular meme to describe the night’s proceedings.