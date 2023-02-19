Memes Come To Life With Mac McClung’s Dunk Contest Performance

We’re sorry Mac McClung, we were not familiar with your game.
McClung, a lesser-known G-League guard with just four games of NBA experience, entered the NBA Dunk Contest as the unknown. He left with the respect of everyone who attended the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest at Vivint Arena on Saturday night.
McClung easily took home the hardware, putting up four of the better dunks we’ve seen in the last five contests. Take a look for yourself.
There almost was zero possibility that anyone expected four perfect 50’s out of the Delaware Blue Coats guard. Prompting some to use a popular meme to describe the night’s proceedings.
The 24-year-old even called his shot for next year.
Imagine if some idiot tried to convince you not to bet on him prior to the event? They should fire that guy.