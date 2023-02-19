Memes Come To Life With Mac McClung’s Dunk Contest Performance

Mac McClung is the name, dunking is the game

by

1 hours ago

We’re sorry Mac McClung, we were not familiar with your game.

McClung, a lesser-known G-League guard with just four games of NBA experience, entered the NBA Dunk Contest as the unknown. He left with the respect of everyone who attended the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest at Vivint Arena on Saturday night.

McClung easily took home the hardware, putting up four of the better dunks we’ve seen in the last five contests. Take a look for yourself.

There almost was zero possibility that anyone expected four perfect 50’s out of the Delaware Blue Coats guard. Prompting some to use a popular meme to describe the night’s proceedings.

The 24-year-old even called his shot for next year.

Imagine if some idiot tried to convince you not to bet on him prior to the event? They should fire that guy.

More NBA:

Memes Come To Life With Mac McClung’s Dunk Contest Performance
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron
Previous Article

Patrice Bergeron Has Been ‘Model Of Consistency’ For Bruins

Picked For You

Related