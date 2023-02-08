NBA Rumors: Lakers Trying To Trade Russell Westbrook In Three-Team Deal

The Lakers reportedly are in trade talks in hopes of sending guard Russell Westbrook out of Los Angeles.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves and Lakers are in discussions on a three-team deal. It would send current Wolves guard D’Angelo Russell to the Lakers, Westbrook and draft compensation to the Jazz and veteran guard Mike Conley from Utah to Minnesota.

Charania followed up by reporting that Utah guard Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt have been part of ongoing discussions to the Lakers, as well. As of Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, the three teams are working through pick protections and additional draft compensation.

Chris Haynes of Turner Sports noted that in the trade being discussed, a buyout of Westbrook by the Jazz would be the “likely path.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday the Lakers have been engaged in talks for Russell, as well.

Russell, 26, was the No. 2 overall pick by the Lakers in the 2015 NBA Draft. He’s played his last three-plus seasons in Minnesota after departing LA for the Brooklyn Nets and making a quick stop in Golden State to play 33 games for the Warriors in the 2019-20 season. Russell has averaged 17.9 points and 6.2 assists in 54 games this season for the Wolves.