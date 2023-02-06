NFL Rumors: Former Patriots Assistant Tabbed As Vikings Defensive Coordinator

There’s been plenty of interest surrounding former New England Patriots assistant Brian Flores this offseason.

And it appears Flores has decided on a landing spot.

Flores is set to become the next defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Flores spent 15 years in various roles for the Patriots before moving on to become the head coach of the Miami Dolphins for three seasons. He spent this past season as a senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Flores was a candidate for the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator job while also being in the running for the vacant head coaching position with the Arizona Cardinals.

The 41-year-old takes over a Vikings defense that is in need of major work. Minnesota allowed 25.1 points per game, which was tied for the third-worst mark in the league. The Vikings also surrendered 6,608 total yards, which only trailed the Detroit Lions for most allowed.

Flores sure is back on the coaching ascent after being fired by the Dolphins in January of 2022. Flores is also suing the NFL and three teams — the Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos — over alleged discrimination in their interviewing processes from last offseason.

The defensive coach made a strong connection with players during his time with the Patriots, as they still hold a great deal of respect for Flores.