No, Celtics Didn’t Make Early Call On Joe Mazzulla’s Promotion

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens entrusted Joe Mazzulla to display a next-man-up mentality when initially named the team’s interim head coach before the season tipped off.

And that’s exactly what he’s done.

Mazzulla, with limited NBA experience and big shoes to fill in a demanding market, has done exactly what’s been needed and more. He’s kept the ship afloat. He’s kept a team with several new faces, invested and determined. And most of all, Mazzulla’s results have continued to show.

The Celtics, as of the NBA’s All-Star break, are still atop the league at 42-17 with 23 games remaining in their regular season schedule. And as a token of the organization’s gratitude, Mazzulla’s interim tag was officially removed, making him head coach of the Celtics while also receiving a contract extension Thursday.

“He’s an outstanding leader,” Stevens said, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic. “I think he’s done a great job right from the get-go of galvanizing our locker room around a mission.”

From the very get-go, Mazzulla made the entire city of Boston quickly forget former head coach Ime Udoka, which made the relevancy of his scandals’ entirety blow away in the wind. After just a month and some change, Mazzulla was named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month. And while he’s given the media plenty of zingers, whether good, bad or weird, one thing cannot be debated: The Celtics are in a far much better position 59 games in than they were a year ago.

Granted, much of that can be attributed to Jayson Tatum’s MVP-caliber campaign, Marcus Smart’s career-best (7.1 assists) efficiency, or the Malcolm Brogdon acquisition — all fair points. Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s ability to co-exist was a hot topic in Boston last season, Smart was questioned and the Celtics very likely win the NBA Finals with Brogdon last summer. However, credit must be dished out where it’s due. And Mazzulla has certainly earned his fair share.