Celtics Wrap: Boston Backups Frustrate Bucks In Thrilling OT Loss

The Boston Celtics nearly snapped a 10-game winning streak for the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, but were unable to overcome their new philosophy with a 131-125 loss at Fiserv Forum.

The C’s dropped their league-best record to 41-17, while the Bucks improved to 40-17.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics entered this game without four starters, as Jayson Tatum (non-COVID illness), Marcus Smart (sprained ankle), Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) and Al Horford (knee soreness) all got the night off. That left a starting lineup of Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Grant Williams, Mike Muscala and Blake Griffin, with Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III — a usual starter — and Payton Pritchard coming off the bench.

That unit isn’t striking fear in the hearts of anyone, but they played with energy and passion — which allowed them to control much of their matchup with the Eastern Conference’s second seed.

The ‘Hospital Celtics” played to their strengths, taking care of the basketball and putting up a high volume of shots from beyond the arc. Boston only turned the ball over 13 times compared to Milwaukee’s 19, outpacing the Bucks 27-8 in points off turnovers — but connected on just 17-of-50 attempts from deep.

That allowed the Celtics to build enough of a lead to survive a strong Bucks run to kick off the fourth quarter, setting up a thrilling final six minutes in which neither team could pull away.