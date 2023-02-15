Celtics Wrap: Boston Backups Frustrate Bucks In Thrilling OT Loss

The Boston Celtics nearly snapped a 10-game winning streak for the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, but were unable to overcome their new philosophy with a 131-125 loss at Fiserv Forum.
The C’s dropped their league-best record to 41-17, while the Bucks improved to 40-17.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Celtics entered this game without four starters, as Jayson Tatum (non-COVID illness), Marcus Smart (sprained ankle), Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) and Al Horford (knee soreness) all got the night off. That left a starting lineup of Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Grant Williams, Mike Muscala and Blake Griffin, with Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III — a usual starter — and Payton Pritchard coming off the bench.
That unit isn’t striking fear in the hearts of anyone, but they played with energy and passion — which allowed them to control much of their matchup with the Eastern Conference’s second seed.
The ‘Hospital Celtics” played to their strengths, taking care of the basketball and putting up a high volume of shots from beyond the arc. Boston only turned the ball over 13 times compared to Milwaukee’s 19, outpacing the Bucks 27-8 in points off turnovers — but connected on just 17-of-50 attempts from deep.
That allowed the Celtics to build enough of a lead to survive a strong Bucks run to kick off the fourth quarter, setting up a thrilling final six minutes in which neither team could pull away.
Sam Hauser’s ridiculous game-tying three sent things to overtime, where White scored five quick points but saw his Celtics teammates run out of gas and let the win slip through their fingers.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Jrue Holiday was tremendous for Milwaukee, finishing the game with 40 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals. He also drilled a half-court shot to end the third quarter.
— White was Boston’s best player once again, finishing with 27 points, 12 assists and three steals.
— Muscala’s impact has been immediate for the Celtics, as the 31-year-old has been thrown into the fire, finishing with season high’s in minutes played (43), points (18) and rebounds (eight).
