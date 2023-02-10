Not Done Yet? Celtics Could Target These Intriguing Buyout Candidates

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the Boston Celtics are done making moves.

Boston did swing a trade before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline, landing center Mike Muscala in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Boston shipped out Justin Jackson, alongside a pair of second-round picks, in the deal to keep its options open heading into the All-Star break.

The Celtics have one roster spot open with the player swap. They have also been afforded a Disabled Player Exception due to Danilo Gallinari’s preseason ACL injury, opening the door for them to be serious players in the buyout market.

Here are some players that could come available for the Celtics to make a run at:

Will Barton

Will Barton is representative of the exact kind of wing the Celtics could be looking to add after Jaylen Brown’s injury. The versatile veteran is in the final year of a two-year, $30 million deal he signed with the Denver Nuggets, who traded him to the Washington Wizards last offseason. The 32-year-old’s role has diminished over the course of the season, as he has averaged 7.7 points on 38.7 percent shooting (38.0 percent from three-point range), 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 40 contests.

The Wizards and Barton are working on a buyout, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, opening him up for an opportunity to hit free agency. According to Keith Smith of Celtics Blog, Boston and Barton have shown mutual interest in each other.

Terrence Ross

Could the Celtics take a page out of Bill Belichick’s book and sign a player that has owned them in the past? Terrence Ross is a perfect example of that kind of player, averaging 11.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 34 games versus Boston in his career. In the last five contests, he’s had games scoring 33 and 29 points.