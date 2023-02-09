NBA Trade Deadline: Winners, Losers As Kevin Durant Headlines Moves

The NBA trade deadline on Thursday afternoon brought fireworks to the desert, proving not to be completely overshadowed by Super Bowl week.

Countless teams improved their rosters on a busy deadline day, but no blockbuster was bigger than the Phoenix Suns’ trade for Kevin Durant. And while some like Phoenix went all-out in acquiring talent, other organizations opted to sell for draft capital — have you ever seen so many second-round picks traded?! — and some stood pat.

Here are our winners and losers of the NBA trade deadline with their current odds to win the NBA championship courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Winners

Phoenix Suns +425

The Suns elevated themselves back into championship contention with the blockbuster trade for Durant. The 13-time NBA All-Star now joins an organization he wanted with cornerstone Devin Booker and veteran point guard Chris Paul. Phoenix is not far removed from its Western Conference championship two seasons ago. The Suns now have Durant locked up for four seasons and Booker is under contract through the 2023-24 campaign, when they’ll have to pay him again. Still, Durant was worth everything Phoenix had to give up to get him, including Mikal Bridges and four first-round draft picks.

Boston Celtics +350

President of basketball operations Brad Stevens didn’t make a splash move for the Celtics, who currently hold the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference. However, Stevens did improve on the margins without giving up much. Boston’s trade for former Oklahoma City Thunder big man Mike Muscala gives the Celtics another dimension off the bench as the nine-year veteran brings size and shooting. It could be welcomed frontcourt depth behind Robert Williams and Al Horford, despite the fact Muscala might have a limited role when the postseason rolls around. Additionally, much of the rest of the Eastern Conference, the Celtics benefited from the Nets trading Durant — and in multiple ways.

Milwaukee Bucks +600

The Bucks added an impactful 3-and-D wing player in Jae Crowder, who seemingly also helps his team in the postseason. Milwaukee gave up five (!) second-rounders for the veteran, but with likely playoff scenarios against the Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers down the road, he’ll greatly help Giannis Antetokounmpo and company.

Los Angeles Lakers +5000

The Lakers currently are staring down the NBA Play-In Tournament, but Los Angeles did improve its roster around LeBron James to the point it should make the postseason. Perhaps most notably, LA got out of the Russell Westbrook contract but the acquisitions of D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley provide the Lakers with better shooting to complement James and Anthony Davis while former Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt is a defensive-minded player who will provide the group with energy with Mo Bamba as a rim protector. Their last few days came after they traded for Rui Hachimura a week ago, too. And did we mention LA got out of the Westbrook contract?