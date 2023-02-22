Patriots Address Two Big Needs In PFF’s Free Agency Predictions

The New England Patriots got busy checking boxes on their offseason wish list, revamping their coaching staff in preparation for a critical 2023 campaign.

But what’s next?

Well, according to the NFL calendar, the answer to that question is free agency.

The new NFL league year kicks off March 15, marking the official start of free agency. New England is expected to have more than $32 million to spend when the signing period kicks off, per Patriots cap guru Miguel Benzan, giving them an opportunity to make a splash signing or two if they so please.

Pro Football Focus believes they will, predicting that a pair of top free agents will sign with the Patriots this offseason. Here are some blurbs on those predictions.

Jamel Dean, CB

New England let J.C. Jackson walk in free agency last offseason, and in this scenario they sign a younger player who can help them play more press-man coverage on the outside, something they deviated from in 2022 compared to prior seasons.

The Patriots ranked 18th in press coverage grade for their outside cornerbacks last season with a 63.0 mark, whereas Dean’s 79.7 grade ranked third among cornerbacks with at least 100 press coverage snaps.