Trail Blazers PF Jerami Grant Cleared to Play vs. Kings by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (concussion) has been cleared to play ahead of Thursday night’s matchup against the Sacraemento Kings, per Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report.

Injury updates from Chauncey Billups:



Jusuf Nurkic is progressing well but still out tomorrow



Justise Winslow doing more but still not full-contact stuff



Anfernee Simons is already progressing, timetable still tbd



Jerami Grant has fully cleared concussion protocol and is back — Sean Highkin (@highkin) February 22, 2023

Grant missed out on two games before the All-Star Break but will now be good to go after getting nearly two weeks to clear concussion protocol. The Blazers are in the thick of the Western Conference play-in race in 12th place and just half a game out of the final tenth spot. They will certainly welcome Grant back in a tough road spot against the third-place Kings tomorrow night.

Grant has averaged 20.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 54 starts this season. He will be taking Matisse Thybulle’s spot in the starting lineup on returning to action.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings Odds

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently 5.5-point underdogs against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, with the total set at 239.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.