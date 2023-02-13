Patriots Defender Calls For NFL Rule Change During Super Bowl

Teammate-assisted quarterback sneaks have been the Philadelphia Eagles’ not-so-secret weapon this season.

One New England Patriots linebacker seemingly wants to see those outlawed in 2023.

After a pair of Eagles players pushed Jalen Hurts to yet another short-yardage first down during the first half of Super Bowl LVII, Ja’Whaun Bentley called for the NFL to amend its rulebook.

“We need to Change the QB sneak Rules,” Bentley tweeted Sunday night as the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs squared off at State Farm Stadium.

Nicknamed the “Two-Cheek Sneak” and “Double Cheek Push,” the Eagles’ strategy of having Hurts — arguably the NFL’s most powerful rushing QB — burrow into the middle of the line while multiple teammates push him from behind has been borderline unstoppable.

According to a January story by The Athletic’s Kalyn Kahler, Philadelphia ran more QB sneaks than any NFL team since at least 2000 during the regular season (32) and gained a first down or touchdown on 90.6% of those. When Hurts was the one doing the sneaking, the success rate was 93.3%.