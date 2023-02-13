Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl Injury Causes NFL Twitter To Freak Out

As soon as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hobbled off the field at State Farm Stadium on Sunday night, NFL fans held their collective breath.

Mahomes, who suffered a high ankle sprain during the NFL divisional round last month, got rolled up on by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards late in the second quarter. The superstar signal-caller then limped off the field and was visibly distraught on the sideline. Media members in Arizona reported that backup quarterback Chad Henne, who stepped in for Mahomes during that divisional-round game, started to warm up on the sideline.

Patrick Mahomes limps off the field after getting tackled.



Watch #SuperBowlLVII on FOX and the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/KhaCw7GmJv pic.twitter.com/AoPYVvzIg4 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 13, 2023

It quickly prompted an understandable reaction by many on social media.

This is scary territory. — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) February 13, 2023

Cmon Pat please be ok man — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) February 13, 2023

oh my god. not like this, man. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) February 13, 2023

oh no.. if Mahomes reinjured that ankle its over — Mike (@kantwistaye) February 13, 2023

yeah this is over. congrats philly — professor layton vander esch (@Yelix) February 13, 2023

Mahomes was shown on the FOX broadcast lightly jogging off the field at halftime after the Eagles took a 24-14 lead at the intermission.

It certainly would be a shame if Mahomes was not able to return, but given the game’s obvious importance and his reluctance to miss any time following his initial injury, it’s fair to think that’s a long shot.