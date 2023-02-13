Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Hobbles Off Field In Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t have experienced a worse end to the first half of Super Bowl LVII.

After falling behind by one touchdown with just over two minutes remaining in the half, Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered yet another injury to his right ankle.

Patrick Mahomes gets up limping on his ankle after the sack.#SBLVII pic.twitter.com/KEbwCRuGe3 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 13, 2023

The injury was an aggravation of Mahomes’ high-ankle sprain he suffered in the divisional round against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and came as he tried to scramble on third-and-15, with Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards tripping him up. The MVP got his foot caught in the ground and was forced to hobble off the field.

Athletic trainers worked on Mahomes’ ankle as soon as he hit the sideline, but eventually left his side before the end of the half. FOX cameras showed the 27-year-old standing and speaking with Chiefs quarterback coach Matt Nagy before hobbling into the Kansas City locker room.

Patrick Mahomes jogs off the field at halftime.



Watch #SuperBowlLVII on FOX and the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/KhaCw7GmJv ?? pic.twitter.com/r7nwnfT8fL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 13, 2023

The slightly-favored Eagles kicked a field goal to take a 24-14 lead into halftime of Super Bowl LVII.