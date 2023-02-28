Matthew Judon Absolutely Hates This NFL Idea From Mike Florio

Does the NFL need to provide even more mic’d-up content?

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio apparently believes so, but New England Patriots star Matthew Judon strongly disagrees.

Florio on Sunday shared a clip of XFL players mic’d-up in a huddle while going over their next offensive play. The PFT founder used the video to call upon the NFL to put “microphones everywhere.”

The tweet drew an aggressive response from Judon, who recently made headlines for his own mic’d-up moments during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games.

“Dear ProFootball Talk STFU,” the Patriots edge rusher tweeted Monday afternoon. “This wouldn’t be good for anyone. … All y’all hear enough.”

Dear @ProFootballTalk STFU. this wouldn?t be good for anyone. At all y?all hear enough. https://t.co/5DdVujFGEU — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) February 27, 2023

While fans certainly would love to hear more of what their favorite NFL players say on game day, the reality is that such expansion of mic’d-up access would create too many headaches. Players and coaches never would go for it.