These Ex-Patriots Players Are Playing In Newly Relaunched XFL

The third iteration of the XFL, the latest in a long line of spring football experiments, kicks off this weekend with games in three Texas cities and Washington, D.C.

If you’re a New England Patriots fan tuning in to watch this new league, odds are you’ll spot at least one or two familiar names.

The rosters of the eight XFL teams feature close to 20 players who previously spent time with the Patriots. The majority of these were bottom-of-the-roster types or practice squad members, and most never actually appeared in any games for New England.

But there is one former star on that list: wide receiver Josh Gordon, who caught 60 passes for 1,007 yards over two abbreviated seasons with the Patriots and now is suiting up for the Seattle Sea Dragons. Look for him wearing No. 0 when Seattle visits the D.C. Defenders on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Patriots draft pick Antonio Garcia also is among the XFLers. New England selected the offensive tackle in the third round in 2017, but he never appeared in a game for the team and was cut one year later.

Here’s a (mostly) complete list of ex-Patriots now in the XFL, including ones on teams’ reserve lists:

Arlington Renegades

OL Willie Beavers

DB De’Vante Bausby

DB Cre’Von LeBlanc