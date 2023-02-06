Derrick Henry Asked Matthew Judon This Patriots Question At Pro Bowl

Was Matthew Judon recruiting Derrick Henry while at the Pro Bowl Games?

Probably not, but Judon, who isn’t shy about recruiting NFL stars to New England, had an interesting conversation with the Tennessee Titans running back over the weekend.

The Patriots on Monday shared a video of Judon mic’d-up during Sunday’s Pro Bowl festivities in Las Vegas. The clip is whatever, but it contains a brief exchange between Judon and Henry that got some Patriots fans all hot and bothered.

Henry: “How do you like it in New England, man?”

Judon: “I love it, actually.”

Henry: “Do you?”

Judon then nodded his head before the clip cut to another mic’d-up moment. You can watch the exchange between Judon and Henry at the 49-second mark in the tweet below.

All he wanted was a pick ?



The best of @man_dammn mic?d up at #ProBowlGames practice. pic.twitter.com/PvQcOh7Kn5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 6, 2023

Henry is entering the final season of his contract with the Titans, so a trade involving the three-time Pro Bowler can’t be ruled out.