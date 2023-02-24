PHF Announces Boston Pride Game Times For PHF Semifinals

The PHF on Friday announced the time for its semifinal games, which include the Boston Pride.

Earlier this month it was announced the Boston area would serve as a host city for the semifinal game, which will take place March 16 at Bentley Arena in Waltham, Mass. Toronto will be the other host city as the Six and the Pride clinched playoff berths prior to the PHF All-Star break.

Below is the full schedule for the Pride’s best-of-three semifinal series as they look to move on to the Isobel Cup Final to earn their third straight championship.

Game 1: Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. ET

Game 2: Saturday, March 18 at 6 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, March 19 at 6 p.m.

“We are thrilled the PHF is bringing the playoffs to Boston,” Pride president Colleen Coyne said in a press release from the PHF. “This city and the surrounding communities have been incredibly supportive of our team and the mission of the PHF. The team at The Bentley Arena has really stepped forward and embraced the opportunity to partner with us to create an exciting and memorable experience at their state-of-the-art venue.”

The Six’s schedule will begin a day after Boston’s:

Game 1: Friday, March 17 at 3 p.m. ET

Game 2: Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, March 19 at 6 p.m.