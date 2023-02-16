Boston Area To Play Host To 2023 PHF Isobel Cup Semifinals

The road to the Isobel Cup will go through the Boston area.

The Premier Hockey Federation on Thursday announced the Isobel Cup semifinals will be played at Bentley Arena in Waltham, Mass., on March 16. The semifinals will be a best-of-three series between two of the top four teams, while the other two teams will play in Toronto at Mattamy Athletic Centre on March 17.

The Boston Pride and Toronto Six already have clinched playoff berths.

The winners will meet for the Isobel Cup Final on March 26 at a neutral site that has yet to be announced.

“The 2023 Isobel Cup Playoffs will be a culmination of a truly historic season for professional women’s hockey,” PHF commissioner Reagan Carey said, per a league press release. “We launched our new era with a record number of teams and the largest regular season schedule in our eight-year history that has provided greater competition for more athletes than ever before. It was imperative that our playoff format underscore the importance of every regular season game and the valuable points awarded in the standings throughout the year to produce a final four that is most deserving of championship contention.



“Boston’s Bentley Arena and Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre will help showcase the PHF in two of our established markets on both sides of the border and in venues that allow for greater fan access and broadcast opportunities. We look forward to seeing the competitiveness among all teams ramp up over the final four weeks of the season and into the playoffs where one team will cement themselves in history as 2023 Isobel Cup champions.”

The Pride sit atop the PHF standings after the All-Star break with a 14-2-1 record and hold a one-point lead over the Six. The Pride go into the second half of the season with all the momentum on their side, winning seven of their last eight games as they continue their path to a third straight Isobel Cup championship.

Boston returns to action this weekend as it looks to stretch its lead over Toronto in the standings when the Pride welcome the Montreal Force to Warrior Ice Arena on Saturday and Sunday. Puck drop for Saturday is set for 8 p.m. ET with the game being aired on NESN+, with Sunday’s puck dropping at 3 p.m. and airing on NESN.