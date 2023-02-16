Boston Pride Keep Rolling, Sit Atop PHF Standings After Break

The Boston Pride continue their dominance through the Premier Hockey Federation and return from a much-needed break atop the league standings.

Boston went into the All-Star break with a 14-2-1 record and a one-point lead over the second-place Toronto Six. The Pride won seven of their last eight games before their 13-day hiatus and scored 35 goals during that stretch.

Everything is just clicking for the three-time Isobel Cup champions– who already clinched a playoff berth — as they look to make it four titles and three in a row.

“I feel like we definitely last season on a high,” two-time Defender of the Year Kaleigh Fratkin told NESN.com. “So this year, just coming out of the gate hot, kind of the way we have with our record definitely is exciting. …”

“… A lot of good things to build off of and a lot of positivity around the locker room.”

The Pride have proven there is no such thing as an Isobel Cup hangover with them, having won two straight. They did make it to the Cup Final in 2020, but COVID-19 canceled their game against the Minnesota Whitecaps.

So, how does the Pride keep avoiding the hangover?