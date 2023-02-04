Sarah Nurse Pulls Peter Forsberg For Goal On Igor Shesterkin At All-Star Game Skills Competition

Sarah Nurse sent the FLA Live crowd into a frenzy with her slick goal on reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin.

The gold medalist took part in the NHL All-Star Game’s Skills Competition on Friday night and made sure to leave her mark when she pulled the puck to the left before bringing it back and burying it past Shesterkin all while keeping just one hand on the stick — a move reminiscent of what Peter Forsberg did throughout his 11-year career in the NHL.

Sarah Nurse goes with the Forsberg deke on Shesterkin ? pic.twitter.com/IWB2iIxw0I — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 4, 2023

The goal got those in attendance fired up.

So, how did Nurse decide to go full Forsberg?

“I had one of my friends back home was like ‘just try it!'” Nurse told NHL.com. “So I was like ‘Why not?’ and I set it up and it worked out. It was fun. “I didn’t realize it went in at first. After I heard everyone cheering I saw it and I was like ‘Oh my goodness it went in.'”

Thanks to Nurse’s friend, and Nurse executing the move perfectly, she was able to have a highlight-reel moment added to her already impressive résumé.