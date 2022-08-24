Women’s Hockey Player Will Be On Cover Of EA NHL For First Time

NESN Logo Sign In

This year’s edition of EA Sports’ “NHL” series will make history, not only with two cover athletes, but with female representation.

EA Sports announced Wednesday Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras and Team Canada forward Sarah Nurse will be on the cover of “NHL 23.” Nurse is an Olympic gold medalist and a world champion, and she is now the first female hockey player to be on an “EA NHL” cover. EA Sports announced on Twitter the full reveal of the game will be shown Thursday.

What?s better than one cover athlete?



Your two official #NHL23 cover athletes @tzegras11 and @nursey16 ????



See the full reveal tomorrow

?? https://t.co/QhoZN09ldb pic.twitter.com/06XIVh92ud — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) August 24, 2022

Zegras also provides New England representation as the 21-year-old played his college hockey at Boston University, where he was a finalist for Hockey East Rookie of the Year. Zegras was selected by the Ducks with the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Nurse won her gold medal in the 2022 Beijing Olympics after Team Canada beat Team USA, 3-2, in the final. Team Canada’s gold medal run was a historic one as the final averaged 3.54 million viewers, more than any NHL game at that point in the 2021-22 season. It was the second most-watched hockey game in the United States since 2019.

Nurse is an independent member of the the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association, and her announcement as a cover athlete comes after “NHL 22” added women’s national hockey teams to the game for the first time.