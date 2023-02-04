David Pastrnak Explains Decision To Do ‘Happy Gilmore’ At Skills Competition

David Pastrnak put on a show at the NHL All-Star Game Skills Competition when he went full “Happy Gilmore” during his turn in the breakaway challenge.
The Boston Bruins forward took the ice in a “Gilmore” Bruins jersey — exactly like the one Adam Sandler donned in the movie — and even had a little help from Linus Ullmark, who was Pastrnak’s caddie.
From watching it, you’d think Pastrnak and Ullmark had this planned for weeks. But that’s not the case at all.
“That was kind of a quick idea,” Pastrnak told reporters after the competition. “The All-Star happens quick and obviously ‘Happy Gilmore’ is rocking the Boston Bruins jersey, so it was an easy choice.”
Pastrnak came in second with 38 out of a possible 40 points. It going to be tough to beat Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby, though, especially when Ovechkin brought out his 4-year-old son Sergei who scored on the retired Roberto Luongo.
“I’m happy I didn’t (win),” Pastrnak told reporters. “It’s awesome that Ovi can bring his kid here. And the rivalry with Sid and Ovi is unbelievable. I’m happy they came up for that. You don’t see that very often with Washington and Pittsburgh, so it was awesome.”
Ullmark was asked about an hour prior to the event if he’d like to be part of it and he wasn’t going to pass up the opportunity to help out his teammate.
“I had no idea. They started talking about it. They got the props for the caddie and they asked if I wanted to join and do that. I’m like, ‘Yeah why not? I have nothing else to do,'” Ullmark told reporters. “That was great fun. I enjoyed that more than the actual shooting.”
The NHL All-Star Game begins Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.