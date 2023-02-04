David Pastrnak Explains Decision To Do ‘Happy Gilmore’ At Skills Competition

David Pastrnak put on a show at the NHL All-Star Game Skills Competition when he went full “Happy Gilmore” during his turn in the breakaway challenge.

The Boston Bruins forward took the ice in a “Gilmore” Bruins jersey — exactly like the one Adam Sandler donned in the movie — and even had a little help from Linus Ullmark, who was Pastrnak’s caddie.

It's all in the hips, Pasta. ?? pic.twitter.com/8mASYMECOm — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 4, 2023

Just give it a little tappy tap tap taparoo. pic.twitter.com/XmdMukDztm — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 4, 2023

Ully The Caddie, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/VEZOHmEszG — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 4, 2023

From watching it, you’d think Pastrnak and Ullmark had this planned for weeks. But that’s not the case at all.

“That was kind of a quick idea,” Pastrnak told reporters after the competition. “The All-Star happens quick and obviously ‘Happy Gilmore’ is rocking the Boston Bruins jersey, so it was an easy choice.”