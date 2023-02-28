Sean Payton Won’t Rule Out Matt Patricia Still Working For Broncos

INDIANAPOLIS — Vance Joseph, not Matt Patricia, will be the Broncos’ defensive coordinator in 2023.

But that doesn’t mean Patricia won’t work for Denver in some capacity next season.

New head coach Sean Payton was asked about Patricia, who interviewed with the Broncos, while speaking with reporters Tuesday at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Payton was effusive in his praise of Patricia, who became a proverbial punching bag this past season due to his struggles while leading the New England Patriots offense.

“He’s outstanding,” Payton said. “I’ve known him for a long time. We practiced against the Patriots. I think he’s extremely talented. He’s a guy that, I think they’ve won five Super Bowls while he was calling defenses. So, that was easy. Like, I knew right away I wanted to interview Matt. I knew right away I wanted to interview Vance. I’ve known those guys. Rex (Ryan) made a lot of sense.”

(For what it’s worth, Patricia was a staff member on three Super Bowl-winning Patriots teams.)

Payton then offered a surprising note: Patricia still could join the Broncos in a role other than defensive coordinator.

“I would say it’s a little early to answer that,” Payton said. “The question was: Do I still possibly envision a role for Matt? And we just got here. He and I are gonna talk this week and I wouldn’t rule that out, though. … If that possibly came to fruition, it would be for a few things. I’d certainly want to talk to Vance and our defensive coaches. But I know Matt well enough to know how smart he is and what he can contribute. So, we’ll see.”