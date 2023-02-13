This Roger Goodell-Chris Jones Bear Hug Was Weird To Say Least

Look, there’s no reason to believe the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII was anything other than legitimate.

But seeing the commissioner of the league do a “Dirty Dancing” routine in the arms of one of KC’s best players, only to then say he doesn’t care if said player violates one of the league’s holiest commandments is ? strange, to say the least.

That’s what we had Sunday night at State Farm Stadium in the moments following the Chiefs’ dramatic 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Cameras caught NFL commissioner Roger Goodell go up to Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones and engage in one of the biggest bear hugs you’ll ever see.

Jones, as you can see in the video shared by FOX Sports’ official NFL account, certainly added a little mustard to the interaction.

All love for Commissioner Goodell and @StoneColdJones ? pic.twitter.com/ScoUgvdRMK — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 13, 2023

Of the few relatively peculiar occurrences in the video, Goodell’s assurance about Jones’ physical play was certainly one of the more noteworthy.

“I don’t care how you hit the quarterback,” someone, presumably Goodell, can be heard telling Jones.