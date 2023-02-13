Does Jets’ Latest Coaching Move Hint At Potential Offseason QB Targets?

The Jets are in the market for a veteran quarterback.

So, of course we’re going to read between the lines as New York builds its coaching staff for 2023.

The Jets’ recent hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator raised questions over whether New York intends to target Aaron Rodgers this offseason, as Hackett served as the Green Bay Packers’ offensive coordinator for three seasons (2019-21) alongside Rodgers before his disastrous head-coaching tenure with the Denver Broncos. Those suspicions since have been confirmed, with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reporting Sunday the Jets inquired about Rodgers’ availability.

Now, we’re left with two other potential QB targets to consider — Derek Carr and Ryan Tannehill — because NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday the Jets are hiring Todd Downing as their passing-game coordinator.

The #Jets not only helped their offensive staff but? can now be linked to another potentially available QB this offseason.

? Nathaniel Hackett = Aaron Rodgers

? Todd Downing = Ryan Tannehill + Derek Carr

? Robert Saleh = Jimmy Garoppolo https://t.co/N9HRTNH4hS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2023

Downing was the Raiders’ quarterbacks coach, alongside Carr, in 2015 and 2016, as well as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2017. He later joined the Titans coaching staff after a one-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings and served as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator the last two seasons, alongside Tannehill. Both Carr and Tannehill are rumored to possibly be available this offseason, with the former already confirming his expected exit from Las Vegas.

At the end of the day, hiring Downing might not increase the likelihood of the Jets pursuing either Carr or Tannehill, especially with Rodgers looming as their possible top target should Green Bay move on from its franchise signal-caller. But it’s nevertheless easy to connect the dots as New York faces uncertainty at the quarterback position after a terrible sophomore season from Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.