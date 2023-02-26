Watch Ex-Bruin Milan Lucic Drop Avs Defenseman With Huge Right Hand

Lucic can still scrap with the best of them

3 hours ago

Even in his age-34 season, Milan Lucic still is a very, very tough customer.

Lucic dropped the gloves in Saturday night’s tilt between the Avalanche and the Flames at Ball Arena. The veteran power forward was motivated to scrap after some extracurricular activity behind the Colorado net, and Kurtis MacDermid answered the bell for the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

The 6-foot-5, 233-pound MacDermid was the early aggressor in the bout, spraying some low-power rights as he tried to create a better shot on Lucic. The 16th-year pro opted for a more patient approach and capitalized on the perfect time to strike, landing a clean right-handed punch on MacDermid’s chin that dropped the 28-year-old to the ice.

Unfortunately for the Flames, it was MacDermid and the Avs who ultimately earned the last laugh with a 4-1 win.

As for Lucic, he will cross paths with his former team Tuesday night when the Boston Bruins close out their four-game road trip with a stop in Calgary.

