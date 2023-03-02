Behind-The-Scenes Look At David Pastrnak Signing Extension With Bruins

Pastrnak signed an eight-year extension with the Black and Gold

1 hours ago

The Boston Bruins signed star winger David Pastrnak to an eight-year contract extension on Thursday morning, delivering fans of the Black and Gold another win in a season that’s been filled with them.

Pastrnak, who currently leads the Bruins in goals and assists, will earn $90 million over the next eight seasons with an annual cap hit of $11.25 million.

Following the announcement, the Bruins offered a behind-the-scenes look into general manager Don Sweeney and Pastrnak officially putting ink to paper.

Check it out here:

The Bruins dropped more of an electric tweet when they teased the Pastrnak-related development. It got many fans speculating before the official word from the team came less than 10 minutes later.

The 26-year-old Pastrnak has played 570 games and contributed 282 goals and 302 assists during his nine seasons in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
