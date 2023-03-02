David Pastrnak’s Extension With Bruins Was No-Brainer For Don Sweeney

The three-time All-Star’s 282 goals, 13 hat tricks, 302 assists and 584 points all have him in the top 20 in Bruins franchise history, and those numbers only will continue to grow as Pastrnak looks to get better with each passing season.

This year is no different. It seems like Pastrnak has reached another level each time he hits the ice. He’s a top scorer in the league, winning the Maurice “Rocket” Richard trophy (tying with Alex Ovechkin) in 2019-20 with 48 goals in the COVID-19-shortened season. That season also saw Pastrnak reach a career-high 95 points — a mark he’s sure to pass this season.

Pastrnak also has been crucial in the playoffs, notching 74 points in 70 games. And with the Bruins poised to make a lengthy Stanley Cup run this year, they’ll need Pastrnak to continue to be at the top of his game. And there’s no reason to think he won’t go all out this year once the playoffs begin.

The eight-year deal is a sign that the Bruins will build around Pastrnak for years to come. Both Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm, who signed eight-year deals in 2021 and 2022, respectively, will help make sure they have a strong foundation on defense and offense.

Sweeney is having a great few days leading up to the March 3 trade deadline, and Pastrnak’s deal has to move him up in the conversation for GM of the year.