Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Lines, Pairings

Boston and Carolina enter Sunday as the top two East teams

32 minutes ago

The Bruins and the Hurricanes both will be on the second leg of an Eastern Conference back-to-back Sunday when they meet at PNC Arena.

Boston and Carolina each are coming off impressive victories over playoff-bound clubs. The B’s toughed out a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden, while the Canes also protected home ice in a 5-3 triumph over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The victories carried added significance for both teams, as Boston claimed the Atlantic Divison and Carolina clinched a Stanley Cup playoff berth.

Sunday will mark the third and final regular-season meeting between the Bruins and the Hurricanes, who split their previous two head-to-head contests on the campaign.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Sunday’s Boston-Carolina tilt:

BRUINS (56-11-5)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Tyler Bertuzzi–Charlie Coyle–Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko–Tomas Nosek–Garnet Hathaway

Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo
Dmitry Orlov–Connor Clifton
Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

Jeremy Swayman

HURRICANES (47-16-8)
Teuvo Teravainen–Sebastian Aho–Martin Necas
Stefan Noesen–Jesperi Kotkaniemi–Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook–Jordan Staal–Jesper Fast
Jack Drury–Derek Stepan–Jesse Puljujarvi

Jaccob Slavin–Brent Burns
Brady Skjei–Brett Pesce
Shayne Gostisbehere–Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

