Bettors Backing Miami in Midwest Regional Final vs. Texas by SportsGrid 55 minutes ago

The Texas Longhorns enter their Midwest Regional Final against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes as the higher seed and favorite. Still, bettors are backing the Hurricanes in this Elite Eight matchup.

FanDuel Sportsbook opened the Longhorns as -4.5 chalk for Sunday’s showdown. However, the line has shifted ahead of tip-off, with Texas down to -3.5. As implied, that means money is coming in on the fifth-seeded Hurricanes.

Miami has covered all three tournament games, two of which were as underdogs. That’s helped them maintain their season-long streak in which they’ve covered eight of nine games as the plus-money team. More impressively, the Hurricanes have won outright in six of those contests.

However, the Longhorns have been equally impressive as favorites lately. Since the start of March, Texas is 6-0-1 against the spread as chalk.

It’s strength against strength as these teams vie for a spot in the Final Four. Provided this spread doesn’t land on a whole number, one of these streaks will inevitably come to an end on Sunday.