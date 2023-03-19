Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Explains Challenges Of Boston Experience

Jaylen Brown has been a member of the Boston community for seven years since the Celtics selected him at No. 3 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft.

And through that time, Brown has experienced living in the city, but not only as a professional athlete showered with praise by the faithful Celtics fanbase. While Brown has succeeded in his pro basketball career, earning a handsome four-year, $106.3 million deal with the C’s, he’s also undergone some unfavorable experiences in Boston.

Brown detailed some noticeable challenges that he’s encountered throughout his tenure in Boston.

“Even being an athlete, you would think that you’ve got a certain amount of influence to be able to have experiences, to be able to have some things that door open a little bit easier,” Brown told the New York Times last Sunday. “But even with me being who I am, trying to start a business, trying to buy a house, trying to do certain things, you run into some adversity.”

While Brown sports a Celtics uniform on a night-to-night basis, the 26-year-old is well aware that the embracement that he’s received is far from the reality of others who visit. In fact, on occasions, Brown himself has faced a snippet of the wrong side of Boston sports rivalry.

“It is a part of the fan base that exists within Celtic nation that is problematic,” Brown said. “If you have a bad game, they tie it to your personal character.”

Experiences from visiting players, beyond the NBA and most prevalent among Black athletes have shared negative experiences in Boston throughout the years, creating a poor stigma for the city.