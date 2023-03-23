Ex-Patriots LB Still Has Problem With Infamous 2019 Loss To Chiefs

The Patriots only have themselves to blame for losing out on a first-round bye in 2019, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t get screwed along the way.

The top example is the infamous home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14. And Kyle Van Noy still isn’t over it.

Playing off Shams Charania’s Wednesday night report about the Mavericks protesting their 127-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors, Van Noy brought New England fans on an uncomfortable trip down memory lane. Like Dallas owner Mark Cuban, Van Noy has an issue with the officials whom he believes are responsible for an unjust defeat.

“Can I do that for Chiefs vs Pats game 2019 while we’re at it Shams???!!” the free agent linebacker tweeted.

Can I do that for chiefs vs pats game 2019 while we?re at it shams???!! https://t.co/u4XWWdwAdk pic.twitter.com/I1NcqT0Lpu — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) March 23, 2023

Forget what happened? Let’s jog your memory.

Trailing 23-13 early in the fourth quarter, Tom Brady hit N’Keal Harry on a short pass for an apparent touchdown. The Patriots, who scored a touchdown on their previous possession, had all the momentum and appeared on the verge of yet another comeback win.